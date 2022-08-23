New England Travel Skiers can save money on an Epic Pass before Labor Day Also, find out when Vail Resorts in New England will open for this year's ski season. Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont. Courtesy of Okemo Mountain Resort

Skiers and riders looking to save money on the slopes this year can pick up an Epic Pass at a discount before Labor Day.

The Vail Resorts full pass for the 2022-2023 season, which allows unlimited access to 41 resorts across the nation and globe, is on sale for $859. The price will increase on Sept. 5, according to the company.

New England resorts included in the pass are: Vermont’s Mount Snow, Stowe, and Okemo and New Hampshire’s Mount Sunapee, Wildcat, Attitash, and Crotched Mountain. New this season is access to Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland. Here is a list of the 41 resorts.

Vail Resorts will limit ticket sales this season, the company announced Monday. But passes will not be limited.

Aside from the Epic Pass, some of the most popular passes and their current prices, according to Vail Resorts, are the Epic Local Pass for $639, which provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts; the Northeast Value Pass for $525; which provides access to 21 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic; and the Epic Day Pass, which starts at $45 and offers up to 65 percent off lift ticket prices.

Skiers with passes also receive 20 percent off of food, lodging, lessons, and rentals. The Epic Pass also allows limited access to more than 80 partner resorts worldwide. All passes include the company’s “Epic Coverage,” which means pass holders can request refunds due to job loss, illness, injury, and more.

Opening dates for the company’s New England resorts are as follows (and are subject to change due to weather conditions):

Nov. 11: Mt. Snow in Vermont

Nov. 18: Stowe in Vermont and Wildcat in New Hampshire

Nov. 19: Okemo in Vermont

Nov. 23: Mt. Sunapee in New Hampshire

Dec. 2: Attitash and Crotched, both in New Hampshire, Crotched

Guests can also expect “more normal indoor operations” this season, according to the company, because dining reservations and proof of COVID-19 vaccination will no longer be required.