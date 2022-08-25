New England Travel New England has 4 of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S., according to TripsToDiscover.com Two of the celebrations are in Massachusetts. Participants in a stein hoisting competition at the Samuel Adams Octoberfest in Boston in 2013. Laurie Swope

If you can’t get to Oktoberfest, a beer festival held in Munich, Germany, each fall, there are plenty of similar celebrations across the U.S. Four of the very best are located right here in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com.

The travel website recently published a list of the top 15 Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S. and included Samuel Adams Octoberfest in Boston, Chatham Oktoberfest in Chatham, Mount Snow Oktoberfest in Dover, Vermont, and Trapp Family Lodge Oktoberfest in Stowe, Vermont.

Boston’s Samuel Adams Oktoberfest, taking place Sept. 23-25, is “one of the best of its kind in New England,” according to TripsToDiscover.com, and offers a stein-hoisting competition, live music, food vendors, and more.

Advertisement:

The Chatham Oktoberfest on Cape Cod taking, place Oct. 22, is “a small town kind of celebration that does it up right while enjoying the beauty of Cape Cod, its lighthouses, dunes, and sandy beaches,” according to the travel website.

Meanwhile, over in Vermont, at the Trapp Family Lodge Oktoberfest in Stowe, taking place Sept. 17, guests can taste Austrian-inspired beers, participate in a a stein-holding contest, and enjoy live music all day long. And the Mount Snow Oktoberfest in Dover, taking place Oct. 8, offers a unique way to view the state’s fantastic foliage while celebrating.

“Not only can you enjoy the usual festivities like the keg toss, schnitzel toss, and yodeling competition, along with tasting a wide range of German and domestic beers, but you can hop on the Bluebird Express to the mountain summit for a bird’s-eye view of the brilliant foliage,” TripsToDiscover.com wrote.