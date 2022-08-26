New England Travel Massachusetts has the best waterfront hotel in America, according to USA Today readers The property is "a classic New England destination." The Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham. Chatham Bars Inn

A hotel billed as “Cape Cod’s most beautiful address” was just named the top waterfront hotel in America by USA Today readers.

The publication named Chatham Bars Inn the country’s best waterfront hotel on Friday as part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

“Whether by a lake or the sea, there’s something special about vacationing near water,” USA Today wrote.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about Chatham Bars Inn:

“With a quarter-mile private beach and stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, this classic New England destination has welcomed guests to Cape Cod since 1914. With 28 landscaped acres, poolside and beachfront cabanas and lounges, cottages, and five dining areas, there’s a lot to enjoy. Settle into an Adirondack chair, stroll into town, or get out on the water to watch the whales.” — USA Today’s 10Best

The Cape Cod property celebrated on social media on Friday, writing: “We won! We are thrilled to announce that Chatham Bars Inn has been voted #1 Best Waterfront Hotel in the USA TODAY 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.”

Two other New England hotels made the top 10 list of best waterfront hotels: Wentworth by the Sea, a Marriott Hotel & Spa in New Castle, N.H., ranked No. 2; and Ocean House in Watch Hill, R.I., ranked No. 4.

Chatham Bars Inn wasn’t the only top-ranking New England hotel on USA Today’s lists of best hotels and resorts. Boston’s XV Beacon was named the best pet-friendly hotel in America.

For best destination resort, Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine, ranked No. 2, second only to Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., and Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield, N.H., ranked No. 4.

Finally, a Maine getaway ranked No. 6 among the best eco-friendly hotels: Inn by the Sea in Cape Elizabeth.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

