Fodor's Travel recommends these 'underrated and picturesque' New England towns for a fall trip

Travelers wanting an idyllic New England escape this fall without the crowds can take advantage of several “underrated and picturesque” local destinations, according to Fodor’s Travel.

In a recent post, 12 underrated and picturesque Northeastern towns for a cozy fall escape, Fodor’s offered up alternative destinations to some of New England’s most popular fall escapes. The towns offer “awesome fall foliage, an atmosphere overflowing with quaintness, and ample opportunities to enjoy an adventure both indoors and out (without the multitude of visitors).”

Explore Boston this fall rather than Salem, according to Fodor’s, because “Salem takes all the glory with fall festivities in Massachusetts, but Boston makes for less crowded autumn escapes on weekends, when many depart the city seeking solitude in more rural regions.”

Boston is very walkable and “overflowing with haunted mysteries and historic charm,” Fodor’s noted, and recommended exploring the Boston Common and Public Garden, Back Bay, Beacon Hill, North End, and more. Fodor’s recommended staying at W Boston, right across from Boston’s famous parks.

Strawbery Banke Museum Garden in Portsmouth, N.H. – The Boston Globe

In New Hampshire, Fodor’s said visitors can skip Hampton Beach for Portsmouth, where they can visit the Strawbery Banke Museum, hike the Harbour Trail, and drink beer at Portsmouth Brewery and eat seafood at The Black Trumpet and Surf. Fodor’s recommends staying at the Ale House Inn.

Burlington, Vermont is less crowded than Stowe, according to Fodor’s, with many fall activities such as Church Street Marketplace, Shelburne Farm, and the scenic Bike & Brew Tour. Fodor’s recommended staying at Hotel Vermont on Lake Champlain.

Travelers looking to avoid the Newport crowds can explore Westerly, R.I., according to Fodor’s.

“Embark on a brisk hike, go apple picking, or take a vineyard tour at Tapped Apple Cidery & Winery — one of Rhode Island’s oldest orchards, where apples transform into adult beverages that embody the essence of fall,” Fodor’s wrote.

Fodor’s recommended staying at Weekapaug Inn, which it called “quintessentially New England accommodations.”

Portland is a popular Maine destination in the fall, but the fall season in Camden is “nothing short of stunning,” Fodor’s wrote. Visitors can hike the 1,200-foot Bald Mountain Trail, go on a classic foliage drive on US 1, and tour one of four local vineyards. Fodor’s recommended staying at Camden Harbour Inn.

Finally, in Connecticut, head to New Haven instead of Greenwich, according to Fodor’s, where visitors can check out the Shoreline Trolley Museum, hike Sleeping Giant State Park, go apple picking at Bishop’s Orchards, tailgate at a Yale football game, or take a Ghosts of New Haven tour. Fodor’s recommended staying at the new Hotel Marcel, the nation’s first net-zero hotel.

