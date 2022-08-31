New England Travel Mass. has one of the best beach destinations in the world for fall travel, according to The Points Guy Fall means less crowded beaches and easier-to-get restaurant reservations. The Bass Hole Boardwalk at Gray's Beach in Yarmouth. Town of Yarmouth

A popular Massachusetts destination during the summer is among the best places worldwide for a fall fix of sand and sun, according to The Points Guy.

The travel website released a list of the 7 best beach destinations in the world for fall travel and included Cape Cod.

Fall beach vacations mean “less-crowded biking and hiking trails, easier-to-come-by restaurant reservations and more parking spots within steps of the sand,” The Points Guy wrote.

Here’s what the website wrote, in part, about Cape Cod during the fall season:

“The daylight shadows grow long and lovely, the air turns crisper and you can stroll along sands with more seabirds than people. The water by the end of September might be too brisk for most to dip into. However, this is a great time to tour a cranberry bog like the one at Annie’s Crannies to learn the fascinating harvest techniques, or to go bird-watching at the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.” — The Points Guy

USA Today readers just named a Cape Cod hotel, Chatham Bars Inn, the best waterfront hotel in America. Check out Boston.com’s Cape Cod travel guide, full of information about beaches, restaurants, and things to do on the Cape.