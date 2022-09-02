New England Travel 5 things to do when visiting Falmouth From beaches to biking to baseball. Bikers on the Shining Sea Bikeway in Falmouth. Kristi Palma / Boston.com

City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the communities they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in this survey or via email at [email protected].

Falmouth is the second largest town on Cape Cod but doesn’t feel like it, said Michael Palmer, who grew up in Falmouth and has served as the town clerk for 19 years.

“It really does get pretty busy, at least during the summer time, but it still has a small-time feel to it,” he said.

The town has much to offer in every season, he said, from the famous Falmouth Road Race in the summer to the Christmas parade in the winter.

Falmouth is comprised of eight villages: East Falmouth, Falmouth, Hatchville, North Falmouth, Teaticket, Waquoit, West Falmouth, and Woods Hole.

“We have great beaches and great places to go,” Palmer said.

Palmer offered his picks for what to see and do in Falmouth.

The Shining Sea Bikeway, a 10.7-mile paved rail trail that stretches from North Falmouth to Woods Hole, is well worth experiencing, Palmer said.

“It’s just a great bike path with great, scenic views,” he said. “There’s a lot of variety on it.”

Bikers, joggers, and walkers using the trail pass by cranberry bogs, ponds, forests, cedar swamps, harbors, and beaches.

The path follows the route of a former railroad line operated by the New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad Company, and was named from the lyrics to “America the Beautiful,” written by Falmouth native Katharine Lee Bates, according to railstotrails.org.

“It’s used extensively all year round, but particularly in the summer,” he said.

Chapoquoit Beach in Falmouth. Marie Palmer

Palmer’s favorite beach in Falmouth is Chapoquoit Beach, called “Chappy” by the locals.

“It’s very scenic,” he said. “I love the beach during the winter. I find it a great place to go and relax and walk without the crowds.”

The secluded beach is located on a peninsula that extends out between Buzzards Bay and West Falmouth Harbor, so visitors are treated to sweeping views of Buzzards Bay. There are seasonal lifeguards and the beach is popular with families.

It also has another draw.

“There’s great, great sunsets there,” Palmer said.

Sunset at The Knob in Falmouth. Marie Palmer

Speaking of sunsets, it doesn’t get much better than watching the sun set from The Knob, Palmer said, well known for its iconic views.

The Knob, a 12-acre preserve in Woods Hole, offers a nature walk, beaches, marsh, coastal bank, bird watching, and gorgeous views of Quissett Harbor and Buzzards Bay.

“It’s a pretty spectacular place,” Palmer said. “My daughters go there all the time with their friends and just walk and watch the sunsets.”

The land is owned and maintained by Salt Pond Areas Bird Sanctuaries.

“From the top of the Knob on a clear day you see New Bedford in the west, the canal entrance to the north, and the Elizabeth Islands to the south,” according to the Salt Pond site.

Palmer has long enjoyed watching the Falmouth Commodores, part of the Cape Cod Baseball league. Games are played every summer at Guv Fuller Field behind the Gus Canty Recreation Center.

“It has some of the most talented college baseball players in the country,” Palmer said. “It’s unbelievable baseball. Some of these players move on to be major league baseball players.”

One famous Falmouth Commodores alum is former Red Sox player Jacoby Ellsbury.

The games are free, but donations are appreciated.

The seafood empanadas at Epic Oyster in Falmouth. – The Boston Globe

5. Reader Recommendations

“Been there! I like their quiet beaches, yacht club to be fancy, and of course lobstah rolls!” wrote @24k.

Food and beverages:

Añejo Mexican Bistro — @nicolehardy827, @carolcro

Casa Vallarta — @turneridoria

Coffee Obsession — @teethdreamsarchi

Epic Oyster — @xchelseagirl, @351quaker

Estia — @olivia.oestreicher

Landfall — @tfnoles9

Maison Villatte — @olivia.oestreicher

Pie in the Sky Bakery & Cafe — @kaitlinphughes, @holmespat

Pier 37 Boathouse — @xchelseagirl, @eshaps44

Seafood Sam’s — @karenjclark248

Shipwrecked — @kprovitola

Smitty’s Ice Cream — @glannmore

The Clam Man — @be_loved_freak

The Quarterdeck Restaurant — @jackdoh11

The Stand — @olivia.oestreicher

Activities:

Eight Cousins Books — @hmcementina

Eugene Henry’s Gastronomical Delights — @olivia.oestreicher

Falmouth-Edgartown Ferry — @kprovitola

Falmouth Heights — @imilovanovic

Falmouth Road Race — @csgueglia, @rgonz262, @richardcohane

Little Anchor Boutique — @sail3625, @sail3625

Old Silver Beach — @leeza_anser, @smoccia16, @janine.md, @pistolpete1987, @nicolehardy827

Peterson Farm — @seaglassgirl32

Sea Crest Beach Hotel — @leeza_anser, @olivia.oestreicher

Shining Sea Bikeway — @ric.lish, @christinaturcottes

Spohr Gardens — @seaglassgirl32

The Knob — @seaglassgirl32, @marikapsy, @jmds1982, @coreylsanders

Trade Center Bowl — @airforceboston

Woods Hole — @capebeachwalker, @danielapavic9793