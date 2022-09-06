New England Travel These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Hotel Viking in Newport, R.I. Hotel Viking

Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy.

The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside getaway and included four New England stays: Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham, Blue – Inn on the Beach in Newbury, Hotel Viking in Newport, R.I., and Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine. Also listed on the East Coast portion of the list was Hotel Bethany Beach in Delaware.

Cape Cod’s Chatham Bars Inn has impressive amenities, The Points Guy wrote.

“CBI’s spa features an adults-only pool, a Japanese zen garden for outdoor treatments in cabanas, as well as other amenities like a sauna and steam room,” wrote the site. “There are even spa suites with private saunas and steam showers for guests to book for more of a wellness-minded stay.”

Chatham Bars Inn was recently named the best waterfront hotel in America by USA Today readers.

On Plum Island, Newbury’s Blue – Inn on the Beach “features everything from charming cottages (one is even dog friendly) to delightful guest rooms and sprawling suites with ocean views in the main building across the street,” wrote the site.

Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine, opened bungalows designed by Todd Snyder this past spring.

“Designed in collaboration with menswear designer Todd Snyder, these private getaways feature stone fireplaces, off-white hardwood floors, cozy seating areas and oyster shell wallpaper from artist John Derian — a reminder that, while Hidden Pond might be tucked away in the woods, you are just a short drive from the beach,” according to the site.

At Newport, Rhode Island’s Hotel Viking, which dates back to 1926, guests can sleep like an Astor or a Vanderbilt, wrote the website.

“On Newport’s famed Bellevue Avenue amid mansions from the Gilded Age, the Hotel Viking features accommodations from cozy guestrooms to a two-bedroom suite,” The Points Guy wrote. “Rooms feature clawfoot tubs, a fireplace and Egyptian linens fit for the poshest of coastal grandmas.”