New England has one of the best mountain towns in America, according to Thrillist

New England boasts many excellent mountain destinations, and Thrillist just chose a Vermont getaway as one of the best in the country.

The website recently released a list of the best mountain towns to visit in America and included Burlington, Vermont.

“Whether you’re hiking along wildflower-blanketed hills in spring, cozying up in a cottage by the lake in summer, or camping and climbing as the leaves shift to fiery shades of rust and orange in the fall, America’s best mountain towns really are made for all seasons,” Thrillist wrote about its list.

Here is what Thrillist wrote about the city of Burlington:

“There’s a reason that people in Burlington are perpetually in a great mood: The biggest city in the Green Mountain State is like a greatest hit of Vermont’s finest qualities. Plunked on dreamy Lake Champlain, you’ll find impossibly delicious restaurants where pretty much every ingredient is sourced nearby; some of the best and most coveted beer on the planet; a destination-worthy farmers market; and easy access to a whopping six ski resorts tucked into the near endless mountains. Drive a little outside of town and you’ll be knee deep in sugar shacks, red barns, general stores, and endless farmland. Or, just hunker down and chat somebody up at the nearest brewery. Chances are, that same friendly somebody farmed one of the ingredients in your hazy IPA.” — Thrillist

Earlier this year, Church Street Marketplace in Burlington was named the best public square in America by USA Today readers.

Check out the list of the best mountain towns to visit in America.