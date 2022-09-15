New England Travel New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com One is in Massachusetts. Stowe, Vermont in the fall. Vermont Department of Tourism

It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com

The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.

“These small towns, in particular, are some of the best in the U.S. when it comes to autumn displays while offering plenty of other charms too,” according to the website.

Visitors in Camden, Maine, are “immersed in fall foliage with scenic drives and miles of trails that showcase the gorgeous color,” the site wrote, adding: “Some come complete with lake or ocean views as well, like the Maiden’s Cliff trail in Camden Hills State Park.”

Advertisement:

In Kent, Conn., Kent Falls State Park is well worth a visit, according to the site, with “200-foot-high waterfalls and gorgeous color, while the town itself is known for its antiques, art galleries, and outstanding eateries.”

Stockbridge, Mass., “sits in the heart of one of the most famous destinations in the world for fall foliage, the Berkshires,” the site wrote. “One of the most charming towns in Massachusetts, its streets are lined with antique shops and museums, including the Norman Rockwell Museum with the town the birthplace of the 20th-century author, illustrator, and painter.”

Stowe, Vt., “looks like a postcard, with pretty church steeples and covered bridges,” the site wrote. “With a backdrop of autumn leaves, it’s even more impressive from late September through much of October.”

Finally, New Hampshire’s Sugar Hill, “is an obvious choice for viewing spectacular fall foliage,” wrote the site, due to the many sugar maples the town is named after.

“A tiny community with a population of only around 500, it overlooks the White Mountain National Forest with the scenery so picturesque it’s hard to believe it’s real,” the site wrote.

Check out the list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage.