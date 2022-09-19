New England Travel 5 New England destinations are among the best places to view fall foliage in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure Two of the top leaf-peeping spots are located in Massachusetts. Fall foliage along the Kancamagus Highway in the White Mountains. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

New England fall foliage is iconic, but five leaf peeping destinations in particular rank among the best in the country, according to Travel + Leisure.

The publication released a list of the 21 best places to see fall foliage in the U.S. and included Lenox; Cape Cod; Bar Harbor, Maine; Stowe, Vermont; and North Conway, N.H.

Lenox is a great place to see the fall foliage, especially at the Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary around mid-October, according to the publication.

“The Berkshires are a charming New England alternative to New Hampshire or Burlington, Vermont — with small, culture-rich towns like Lenox putting you in the heart of the action,” Travel + Leisure wrote.

A fall trip to Cape Cod means “visitors can check out a cranberry bog or go pumpkin picking as well as see the beautiful changing colors of the Northeast,” wrote the publication.

Bar Harbor is “a hotbed of activity” during October, Travel + Leisure wrote.

“There are quaint shops to visit downtown, and many visitors can also kayak or go bird or whale watching in Acadia National Park,” the publication wrote.

Stowe is called “Fall’s Color Capital,” wrote Travel + Leisure, noting: “With so many plants turning varying shades of yellow, red, orange, and brown from September through mid-October, it’s a spectacular place to hike and ride.”

In North Conway, visitors can spend time in the area’s “cozy” restaurants after hiking, biking, and rock climbing.

“Tucked within the White Mountain National Forest is the Kancamagus Highway, more than 34 miles of roadway for leaf peepers to enjoy the beautiful vistas in early October,” the publication wrote.