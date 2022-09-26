New England Travel New England has 3 of the best apple orchards in America, according to USA Today readers One of the best apple orchards is in Massachusetts. Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine. Libby & Son U-Picks

Apple picking season has returned, and three of the best orchards for picking fall’s famous fruit are right here in New England, according to USA Today readers.

The publication released a list of the best apple orchards in America on Friday as part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine, ranked No. 6; Jaswell’s Farm in Smithfield, R.I., ranked No. 9; and Tougas Family Farm in Northborough ranked No. 10.

“The United States’ first apple orchard was planted in 1625 near Boston’s Beacon Hill,” wrote USA Today, and now there’s more than 5,000 apple growers across the U.S.

At Libby & Son U-Picks in Maine, guests enjoy live music during apple picking season, which runs from August to October, according to USA Today.

Rhode Island’s Jaswell’s Farm is located about 30 miles outside of Providence in “Apple Valley,” wrote USA Today, and walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended.

Guests can choose from more than 30 varieties of apples at Tougas Family Farm in Northborough, noted USA Today, and the property has a Farm Kitchen that sells baked goods.

The No. 1 apple orchard in America is Milburn Orchards in Elkton, Md.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics including food, lodging, destinations, and things to do. Then the publication asked readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

View the list of the best apple orchards in America.