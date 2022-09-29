New England Travel Peek inside the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage in Salem Two daring guests will sleep in the cottage on Oct. 20. The "Hocus Pocus" cottage in Salem. Helynn Ospina

The Sanderson sisters from “Hocus Pocus” are inviting guests to book an Airbnb stay at a recreation of their spooky cottage in Salem this October.

The cottage, which “looks like it has been frozen in time for 300 years,” according to an Airbnb press release, has been recreated in the remote woods of Salem in celebration of “Hocus Pocus 2,” streaming on Disney+ beginning Sept. 30.

The privately owned and operated cottage will host two guests for an exclusive stay on Oct. 20 for $31, in celebration of All Hallows’ Eve. Guests are responsible for their own travel “by broomstick or otherwise,” Airbnb wrote.

The living room of the “Hocus Pocus” cottage in Salem. Helynn Ospina

“We all know that the Sanderson Sisters’ story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans,” said Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson in the films, in a statement. “What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio’s historic haunt for a night they’ll remember for years to come?”

While staying at the cottage, guests can explore historic Salem, named among the best places to travel in October by Conde Nast Traveler, which called the city America’s unofficial witching capital.

The bedroom at the “Hocus Pocus” cottage in Salem. Helynn Ospina

After frequenting the city’s local haunts, guests can retire to the cottage, where they can explore the home’s creepy contents and try their hand at enchantments from the sisters’ spellbook.

“Wooden boards that groan under the weight of curious cats and cupboards filled with blood of owl and herb that’s red (and even a hair from Winifred’s head) await those who dare to explore the cottage’s dark corners,” Airbnb wrote.

A cauldron at the “Hocus Pocus” cottage in Salem. Helynn Ospina

A socially distanced concierge will show guests around and arrange meals, according to the listing, and guests will use “a modern outhouse just steps from the home.”

“Amidst the broomsticks and apothecary bottles, the Black Flame Candle flickers and our beloved Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy sleeps deeply — lest something (or someone) wakes it,” according to the listing. “It’s a magnificently eerie scene certain to get guests in the Halloween ‘spirit.’”

The apothecary wall at the “Hocus Pocus” cottage in Salem. Helynn Ospina

Guests of the cottage will also view a special screening of “Hocus Pocus 2.”

Those interested can request to book this stay beginning at 1 p.m. on Oct. 12.