New England Travel Mass. has one of the best gay bars in America, according to Esquire The publication says the bar is "queer magic and a joy to behold." Revelers stand shoulder-to-shoulder during Tea Dance at The Boatslip Resort in Provincetown in summer 2019. Mark Anderson

Provincetown is home to art galleries, restaurants, beaches, and one of the best gay bars in the nation, according to Esquire.

Esquire recently released a list of the 32 best gay bars in America, and The Boatslip in Provincetown made the list.

The list highlights establishments from Anchorage, Alaska, to Washington, D.C. which the publication calls the most fun and inclusive LGBTQ+-friendly bars in the U.S. They are places “where we can feel at home whether we know a soul or not,” Esquire wrote.

Here’s what the publication wrote about The Boatslip:

“In the summertime, when you are in P-Town, you go to the Boatslip for the afternoon Tea Dance. Longtime DJ Maryalice plays the hits, the Atlantic Ocean is spread out before you, and what goes on under the deck is none of our business. People arrive all at once (generally around 4:30) and leave all at once (generally around 6:45). It just happens, and you don’t question it. Whether the marching orders are transmitted via pheromone or telepathy is not important; it is queer magic and a joy to behold.” — Esquire

Expedia travelers named Provincetown among the 10 friendliest towns in America, and Conde Nast Traveler called it one of 7 beloved LGBTQ destinations in America.

Check out Esquire‘s entire list of 32 best gay bars in America.