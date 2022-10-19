New England Travel These New England distilleries are among the best in America, according to USA Today readers Cheers! Tamworth Distilling in Tamworth, N.H. Tamworth Distilling

Looks like it’s time for a toast.

Several distilleries across Vermont and New Hampshire are among the best in the U.S., according to USA Today readers. The publication recently announced the top distilleries in the nation as part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

New Hampshire craft brandy distillery Tamworth Distilling ranked No. 3 among the best craft brandy distilleries. The No. 1 craft brandy distillery in America is Spirits of French Lick in West Baden Springs, Ind.

Tamworth also made the list of best craft spirits distillery, ranking No. 4, while Saxtons River Distilling in Brattleboro, Vermont, ranked No. 8 on that list. The No. 1 craft spirits distillery is City Gate Spirits in St. Augustine, Fla.

Gin lovers in New England should head to Barr Hill in Montpelier, Vermont, according to USA Today. It ranked No. 3 among the best craft gin distilleries, while Revivalist Botanical Gins in Elverson, Pa., ranked No. 1.

Bar Hill also made the list of best craft vodka distilleries, ranking No. 6. Smugglers’ Notch Distillery in Jeffersonville, Vermont, ranked No. 3, and Vermont Spirits Distilling Co. in Quechee ranked No. 7 on that list. The top distillery in this category is South Fork Vodka in Grass Valley, Calif.

Finally, Smoky Quartz Distillery in Seabrook, N.H., ranked No. 10 for best craft rum distillery. The top spot is LYON RUM in St. Michaels, Md.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

