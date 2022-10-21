New England Travel These are the creepiest haunted hotels in New England, according to Thrillist Do you dare to stay there? The Green Mountain Inn in Stowe, Vermont. file photo

America has many haunted hotels, according to Thrillist, which recently highlighted six spooky stays in New England.

The website named the creepiest, most mysterious haunted hotels in every state and included Captain Grant’s Inn in Preston, Conn.; Colonial Inn in Concord, Mass.; Fairfield Inn in Kennebunkport, Maine; Graduate Providence in Providence, R.I.; Green Mountain Inn in Stowe, Vermont; and Tilton Inn in Tilton, N.H.

“Most newer accommodations haven’t had time to acquire ghosts (yet), so renting a room in one of these spooky hotels means you’ll be surrounded by history, both creepy and quaint,” Thrillist wrote.

The owner of Captain Grant’s Inn in Preston, Conn., which is located beside a cemetery, wrote a book about the property “and believes that many ghosts maintain a presence at the inn as well as in her own home next door,” according to Thrillist.

When staying at the Colonial Inn in Concord, Mass., request one of 15 rooms that date back to 1716, Thrillist wrote. The inn is the former home of a doctor of injured soldiers during the American Revolution.

“Supposedly, some visitors feel the presence of the long-departed in their rooms,” Thrillist wrote. “Others see apparitions or hear strange noises. Room 24, formerly an operating room, can feel especially creepy.”

At the Fairfield Inn in Kennebunkport, Maine, built by Captain James Fairfield, who was captured in the war of 1812, Thrillist wrote: “While not the spookiest of historic inns, the captain did die here, and supposedly his ghost has been spotted throughout the building.”

The Green Mountain Inn in Stowe, Vermont, has a ghost named Boots Berry who died after falling off the roof while saving a girl during a snowstorm, wrote Thrillist, and because he can could tap dance you can hear tap dancing when the snow falls.

The Tilton Inn in Tilton, N.H., has burned down more than once and a child ghost named Laura was a victim of one of the fires and supposedly haunts the hotel, according to Thrillist.

At the 100 year-old Graduate Providence, previously the Biltmore, “guests have reported seeing falling figures, but no bodies ever appear on the ground,” wrote Thrillist.

View the creepiest, most mysterious haunted hotels in every state.