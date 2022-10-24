New England Travel Mass. has one of the 10 best haunted hotels in America, according to USA Today readers It is billed as the location of America's greatest unsolved murder mystery. The Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast/Museum Ellen Albanese for The Boston Globe

If the upcoming Halloween holiday has inspired you to book a ghostly getaway, one of the best in the nation is here in Massachusetts, according to USA Today readers.

The publication recently released a list of the 10 best haunted hotels in the U.S., part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and the Lizzie Borden House in Fall River ranked No. 10. The Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols, N.Y. ranked No. 1.

“Ghostly apparitions, flickering lights and eerie sounds are just a few of the things you may encounter at one of these hotels, where it’s thought that certain guests have checked in but never checked out,” wrote USA Today about the list.

Advertisement:

Here’s what USA Today had to say about the Lizzie Borden House:

“This museum and B&B in Fall River, Massachusetts has a gruesome history. The house was the site of unsolved murders: the hatchet killings of a man and his wife, and even the decapitation of a cat in the basement. Visitors to the B&B can choose from six rooms and suites that they may or may not be sharing with the spirits of the departed.” — USA Today’s 10Best

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Check out the entire list of 10 best haunted hotels in the U.S.