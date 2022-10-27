New England Travel 2 bucket list destinations in the U.S. are in New England, according to Fodor’s Travel They're located in Massachusetts and Maine. Portland Head Light in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Maine Office of Tourism

Do you have a bucket list? What about a travel bucket list? If so, you may not have to go very far if it matches up with the one recently released by Fodor’s Travel.

Fodor’s released a list of 25 must-see bucket list places to visit in the U.S. and included two New England destinations: Fenway Park in Boston and Portland Head Light in Maine.

“Consider this your USA bucket list, packed with all the iconic images ingrained in every American’s mind … They make up the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your list of must-see places in the United States,” Fodor’s wrote.

Boston’s Fenway Park, the oldest Major League Baseball park, has been home to the Boston Red Sox since 1912.

“It’s both a vestige of an American golden age, preserved in all its old-fashioned glory and a hub for fans of a quintessentially American sport — and its rabidly supported team,” Fodor’s wrote.

Fenway Park in Boston.

About Portland Head Light, commissioned by George Washington in 1790, Fodor’s wrote: “It’s a truly beautiful and classic lighthouse, with its smooth white stone topped by a black spire against the blazing red roof of the keeper’s quarters, all perched on the romantic cliffs of Maine.”

Other destinations on the list include The French Quarter in New Orleans, Times Square in New York City, and Mount Rushmore in Keystone, S.C.

View the entire list of 25 must-see bucket list places to visit in the U.S.