New England Travel 5 of the best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada are in New England, according to Conde Nast Traveler They are in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. Skiers at Waterville Valley in N.H. Waterville Valley Ski Resort

Skiers in New England have access to some of the best terrain and amenities in North America, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The travel publication released a list of the 20 best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada as part of its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards, and five New England spots made the list: Waterville Valley in New Hampshire ranked No. 6; Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont ranked No. 7; Bretton Woods in New Hampshire ranked No. 8; Sunday River in Maine ranked No. 15; and Killington Mountain Resort in Vermont ranked No. 18.

The No. 1 ski resort is Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada.

“Whether you’re a moguls expert, a terrain park shredder, or a novice still mastering blue runs, these ski resorts ticked all your boxes,” the publication wrote.

In New Hampshire, visitors at Bretton Woods can enjoy a new eight-passenger gondola and the “stunning” Rosebrook Lodge with “killer views of the Presidential Range,” according to Conde Nast Traveler, and Waterville Valley, known for its Nordic trails, is debuting a new six-person, high-speed bubble chairlift.

Over in Vermont at Killington, which has six peaks and the longest season in the East, “skiers and riders of all ability levels can find something to love,” wrote Conde Nast Traveler, and Smugglers’ Notch offers “family-forward” service, a “fantastic” ski school, and three mountains of terrain.

Finally, Sunday River in Maine is well worth a visit, according to the publication.

“Even West Coast ski snobs will be impressed by the glades on Oz and Aurora, which are considered some of the best the East has to offer,” Conde Nast Traveler wrote.

For the publication’s 35th annual Readers’ Choice Awards, readers voted on their favorite ski resorts around the globe.

Ski magazine recently released a list of the best ski resorts in the U.S. and also included Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Bretton Woods, Killington Mountain Resort, and Waterville Valley.

Check out the entire list of best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada.