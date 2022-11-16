New England Travel A running list of Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals across New England Plan a discounted getaway to Boston, Cape Cod, and more. The Boston Harbor Hotel. Boston Harbor Hotel

Travelers shopping for experiences rather than stuff this Black Friday and Cyber Monday can book discounted escapes to Boston, the Cape, coastal Maine, the New Hampshire mountains, and more.

Ahead, check out some of the deals being offered by hotels across the region.

Backstage at the Verb Hotel in Boston

The Verb Hotel near Fenway Park debuted Backstage at The Verb Hotel in September, a fleet of 10 custom-crafted trailers that make guests feel like rock stars. Guests can save up to 40% when booking online at Backstage at The Verb Hotel on Nov. 28 for stays between Nov. 28 and March 15, 2023. Use promo code CYBR. The starting rate is $309 with the discount.

Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston

Travelers who book Boston Harbor Hotel’s “‘Tis the Season” sale though Nov. 29 for stays through June 30, 2023 receive up to 30% off the best available rate for one to two nights and up to 40% off the best available rate for three nights and more. What’s more: Guests have access to a concierge, the hotel’s Rowes Wharf Health Club, which includes a 60-foot indoor swimming pool, an in-room personal iPad with access to hotel services and amenities, and views of Boston Harbor, the Rose Kennedy Greenway, and city skyline. The starting rate is $571.

Kimpton Boutique Hotels in Boston, Cambridge, and Manchester, Vermont

During Kimpton’s annual Cyber Sale, IHG One Rewards members can save up to 20% off the best flexible rate and Kimpton also donates $5 per night to No Kid Hungry.

Travelers must book between Nov. 22 and Dec. 5 for stays between Nov. 25 and April 30, 2023.

Participating Kimpton hotels include Kimpton Nine Zero in Boston, which has a starting rate of $159; Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge, which has a starting rate of $129; and Kimpton Taconic in Manchester, Vermont, which has a starting rate of $149.

A room at Blind Tiger by Lark Hotels in Portland, Maine. – Read McKendree

Lark Hotels and Bluebird by Lark properties across New England:

When travelers book a getaway with Lark Hotels and Bluebird by Lark between Nov. 25-28 for stays through April 30, 2023, they’ll receive 25% off the best available rate. To book, use promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. The deal is valid for direct bookings only and blackout dates apply. The lowest starting rate (across all properties) is $119.

Participating Lark properties across New England are as follow: The Coonamessett in Falmouth, Mass.; The Hotel Salem and The Merchant, both in Salem, Mass.; Blind Tiger in Portland, Maine; AWOL Kennebunkport and Kennebunkport Captain’s Collection, both in Kennebunkport, Maine; Ale House Inn and The Hotel Portsmouth, both in Portsmouth, N.H., Bluebird Sunapee in Newbury, N.H.; and The Atwater and The Cliffside Inn, both in Newport, R.I.

For those looking to travel outside of New England, properties participating include Tradewinds Carmel in Carmel, Calif.; Bluebird Hunter Lodge in Hunter, N.Y.; and Bluebird Spa City Motor Lodge in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Revere Hotel in Boston

Revere Hotel is offering 20% off of rooms booked through Nov. 30 for stays through Oct. 31, 2023. Limited blackout dates apply. Use promo code 14CYBE. The starting rate is $256.

The Dean Hotel in Providence:

This deal gives travelers more time to explore Providence. Guests get a free third night at The Dean Hotel when booking two nights between Nov. 28 and Dec. 15 for stays between Dec. 1 and Feb. 9, 2023. The discount is subject to availability and blackout dates. Use the promo code ASHWINTER. The starting rate is $129.

Yotel in Boston:

Travelers can get 40% off the standard room rate when booking a room at Yotel between Nov. 17 and Dec. 1. for stays between Nov. 17 and Sept. 30, 2023. The starting rate is $195.