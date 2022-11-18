New England Travel New England has 2 of the most spectacular light displays in the U.S., according to Frommer’s One is in Massachusetts. A scene from Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield. Spirit of Springfield

Two New England destinations are among the nation’s best when it comes to creating holiday magic with lights, according to Frommer’s.

The travel publication recently released a list of the USA’s most spectacular winter light displays and included Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, Mass., and Holidays at the Newport Mansions in Newport, R.I.

At Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, taking place Nov. 23 to Jan. 1, guests will find more than 400 exhibits along the three-mile drive, according to Frommer’s.

“Look for animated deer leaping over the road, a roaring lion, a hopping frog, and nods to famous locals such as Theodor Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss,” Frommer’s wrote.

At Holidays at the Newport Mansions, taking place Nov. 19 to Jan. 1, Newport’s Gilded Age mansions are decorated inside and out for the holidays.

“At The Breakers, built for the Vanderbilt family, a 15-foot-tall stack of poinsettias dominates the Great Hall; take a close look at the tree in the bedroom of patriarch Cornelius Vanderbilt to see if it’s bedecked with train ornaments in reference to a major source of his wealth,” wrote Frommer’s.

Check out the entire list of the USA’s most spectacular winter light displays.