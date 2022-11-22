New England Travel The Ice Castles in N.H. will debut an ice bar this season Tickets go on sale Nov. 28. Ice Castles in New Hampshire. Robert F. Bukaty / AP, File

Ice Castles, a frozen winter wonderland full of slides, fountains, tunnels, and thrones in North Woodstock, N.H., is adding an ice bar this season.

“The bar will serve a limited variety of winter-themed alcoholic beverages available for purchase for our guests 21 and up,” an Ice Castles representative told Boston.com in an email. “There will be no additional admission to the ice bar, as it is included in the Ice Castles experience. There will also be a small children’s area nearby, so parents can enjoy their beverage while watching their children crawl through and play in miniature igloos nearby.”

The 20-million pound attraction, which draws tens of thousands of visitors every winter, features hand-crafted cascading towers of ice, caverns, archways, tunnels, slides, crawl spaces, fountains, and more, all embedded with color-changing LED lights.

Other features of the attraction include an illuminated Mystic Forest Light Walk, a snow tubing hill, and horse-drawn sleigh rides through a wooded trail on the multi-acre site.

Last year, an ice sculpture garden and illuminated Winter Fairy Forest was added to the grounds.

Tickets go on sale on the Ice Castles website on Nov. 28 and cost $20 for those ages 12 and up and $15 for ages 4-11.

There are four other Ice Castles locations in the U.S.: Midway, Utah; New Brighton, Minn.; Lake George, N.Y.; and Lake Geneva, Wis.

The attraction typically opens in January and runs through March.