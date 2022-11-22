New England Travel New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The Breakers in Newport, R.I., decorated for the holidays. Newport Mansions

There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England.

The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for Christmas in the U.S. and included Taunton, Mass.; Woodstock, Vermont; and Newport, R.I.

About Taunton, nicknamed “The Christmas City,” the site noted the destination’s annual Lighting of the Green and Lights On festival, an event that has been taking place for more than a century.

“The spectacle includes a Christmas parade, light displays, fireworks, kid-friendly activities, and live entertainment on historic Taunton Green,” TripsToDiscover.com wrote.

Advertisement:

This year’s 109th event will take place Dec. 3, followed by the Christmas Parade on Dec. 4.

Woodstock, Vermont, “comes alive” during its annual Woodstock Wassail Weekend, according to the site, with sleigh rides, carolers, a holiday craft fair, theater performances, and more.

This year’s Woodstock Wassail Weekend takes place Dec. 9-11.

Finally, Newport, R.I., brings the Illuminated Boat Parade at the harbor as well as Holidays at Newport Mansions, “the perfect mix of opulence and Christmas magic.”

The Newport Illuminated Boat Parade takes place this year Nov. 25 and Holidays at the Newport Mansions takes place Nov. 19 to Jan. 1, 2023.

Newport also made Travel + Leisure‘s recent list of 25 best Christmas towns in the USA, along with Nantucket; Portsmouth, N.H.; and Ogunquit, Maine.

Check out the list of 21 best small towns to visit for Christmas in the U.S.