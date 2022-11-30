New England Travel Boston is one of the 23 best places to go in the U.S. in 2023, according to Conde Nast Traveler "A new wave of restaurant, shop, and hotel openings proves that the city is back — and better than ever," the publication wrote. Union Oyster House in Boston. Kristi Palma / Boston.com

Boston is one of the most exciting U.S. travel destinations in 2023, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The travel publication included Boston among its list of 23 best places to go in the U.S. in 2023, released on Tuesday, writing that the city is “packed with exciting new builds and success stories.”

“The small businesses of Boston’s vibrant, historic neighborhoods were hit especially hard during the pandemic, but a new wave of restaurant, shop, and hotel openings proves that the city is back — and better than ever,” Conde Nast Traveler wrote.

The publication lauded Back Bay restaurants Faccia a Faccia, Little Whale, and Parm, and Charlestown’s Waverly Kitchen & Bar, as well as the debut of Boston’s Beacon Hill Books & Cafe, “where the children’s room is complete with a toy train that choo-choos around overhead.”

The “ever changing” Seaport neighborhood and ICA Boston is well worth a visit, according to the publication.

“But most exciting of all, Boston’s Back Bay will soon be home to Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences, the iconic international hotel brand’s very first North American property,” wrote Conde Nast Traveler.

