New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers

New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers.

The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards and included two New England destinations: North Conway, N.H., ranked No. 3, and Stowe, Vermont, ranked No. 4. The No. 1 ski town is Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

In New Hampshire’s White Mountains, North Conway visitors off the slopes can “explore the town’s pastel-hued Victorian architecture oozing New England charm,” wrote USA Today.

About Stowe, Vermont, USA Today wrote: “Steepled churches and clapboard houses make Stowe a quintessential New England ski town, complete with excellent options for both downhill and Nordic skiers.”

Many Stowe locations proved favorites among USA Today readers. Stowe Mountain Resort ranked No. 9 among best ski resorts. The No. 1 best ski resort is Sunshine Village in Banff, Alberta.

Stowe also had a strong showing among best ski hotels: Topnotch Resort ranked No. 2, Trapp Family Lodge ranked No. 4, and The Lodge at Spruce Peak ranked No. 8. The best ski hotel is Viceroy Snow in Snowmass Village, Colo.

Several other New England ski destinations were recognized as well. For best cross country ski resort, Waterville Valley Resort in Waterville Valley, N.H., ranked No. 4, Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont, ranked No. 6, and Great Glen Trails in Gorham, N.H., ranked No. 10. The top cross country ski resort is Devil’s Thumb Ranch in Tabernash, Colo.

New England also has three of the best snow tubing parks: King Pine Ski Area in Madison, N.H., ranked No. 3, Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, N.H.m ranked No. 4, and Butternut Ski Area and Tubing Center in Great Barrington, Mass., ranked No. 6. The No. 1 tubing spot is The Plunge Tubing Park at Wintergreen Resort in Nellysford, Va.

Hungry skiers will find two of the best ski restaurants in the country in the region: The Mountain Room at Sunday River in Maine ranked No. 2, and Cliff House at Stowe, Vermont, ranked No. 6.

Finally, when it coms to après ski, one of the best ski bars nationwide is in New Hampshire at Iron Furnace Brewing in Franconia.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Check out the entire list 10 best ski towns in North America.