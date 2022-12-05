New England Travel 2 New England hotels are perfect for winter enthusiasts, according to The New York Times One of the new hotels is located in Massachusetts. Inside Tälta Lodge Bluebird in Stowe, Vermont. Bluebird Talta Lodge

Winter excursions are made even better this season during a getaway at one of the best new hotels in the world, and New England boasts two such destinations, according to The New York Times.

The publication released a list of 8 new hotels for winter enthusiasts in the U.S. and Europe on Saturday and included Tälta Lodge Bluebird in Stowe, Vermont, and Life House in Lenox.

“From central Oregon to Vermont, and across the Atlantic to the Alps, a cross-section of new and reimagined hotels in the United States and Europe will offer travelers a stylish base for all kinds of cold-weather adventures,” the publication wrote.

The New York Times called Tälta Lodge Bluebird, which opened in the fall of 2021 at the foot of Mount Mansfield, a “a modernist ‘mountain-base camp’ that is functional and cozy.

Guests can access nearby skiing, dog-sledding, fat-biking, and ice climbing, and the hotel also organizes a guided moonlight snowshoe tour, according to the publication.

Meanwhile, over in the Berkshires at Life House, “a 1970s-era writer’s retreat” that opened in August, the entire property is “quite cool,” wrote The New York Times.

Life House guests are near downhill and cross country skiing, tubing, and snowshoeing, as well as the Norman Rockwell Museum and Berkshire Theatre Group.

