New England Travel Jenna Bush Hager said this New England destination is like ‘a Hallmark Christmas movie’ "It was just as festive as you could be," said the co-host of 'TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.' A previous Christmas tree lighting at Christmas Prelude in Kennebunkport. C.A. Smith Photography

Jenna Bush Hager is used to being on TV, but during a recent trip to Maine she felt like she was in a movie.

“I basically stepped into a Hallmark Christmas movie this weekend,” she told co-host Hoda Kotb on Monday’s episode of “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.”

Bush Hager attended Kennebunkport’s annual Christmas Prelude, which took place this year from Dec. 1-11. The celebration includes trolley rides, caroling, a street festival, lobster bakes, crafts, fireworks, and more. When Kotb asked how she knew about the event, Bush Hager said she had read about it.

“We made an adventure and I have to say, really getting into the spirit of Christmas,” Bush Hager said. “If you could’ve seen — the Christmas tree had lobster buoys on it. Santa came in on a lobster boat.”

Advertisement:

She attended with her husband, Henry Hager, and their three kids, along with her cousins and nieces. They wore matching gingerbread onesies. She shared photos of the trip on her Instagram stories.

“It was just as festive as you could be,” Bush Hager said.

Bush Hager is, of course, no stranger to Maine. The Bush compound is located in Kennebunkport.

“By the way, Maine is not warm,” she told Kotb. “It is crisp. I took my coat off just for the shot.”

She was referring to the photos she shared of the group huddled together during the fireworks in their matching onesies.

Kennebunkport was named one of the best Christmas destinations in America by Conde Nast Traveler and one of the most “magical” winter towns in the U.S. by TripsToDiscover.com.