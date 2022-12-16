New England Travel Vermont town lauded for having ‘the most holiday cheer in America’ These 10 small towns feel like a Hallmark holiday movie, according to Thrillist. Woodstock Inn & Resort in Woodstock, Vermont. Woodstock Inn & Resort

Small towns, charming in all seasons, transform into “fairytale-perfect towns” during the holidays, and a town in Vermont does it better than most, according to Thrillist.

The website recently published a list of 10 small towns that have the most holiday cheer in America and included Woodstock, Vermont.

“There’s a reason why Hallmark holiday movies are so popular: They’re set in small town where people deck out their homes in lights, the winter festival is the highlight of the year, and carolers sing door-to-door in the tackiest holiday sweaters and Santa hats,” wrote Thrillist. “While some of these fairytale-perfect towns may just be soundstages, you can find real-life versions all across the country—many within a short drive of bigger cities you’re probably already familiar with.”

Advertisement:

Here’s what Thrillist wrote about Woodstock, Vermont:

“Although it has no relation to the famous music festival, this Woodstock has its own claim to fame: Wassail Weekend. During this annual festival, the quiet New England town transforms into the ultimate winter wonderland with three days of events that include a parade, artisan markets, film screenings, carriage rides, special holiday performances, and the chance to experience a19th-century Vermont Christmas at a working dairy farm.” — Thrillist

Woodstock was recently named among the 40 prettiest American towns to visit during winter by Country Living and among 21 of the best small towns to visit for Christmas in the U.S. by TripsToDiscover.com.

Check out the list of 10 small towns that have the most holiday cheer in America.