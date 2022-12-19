New England Travel A beachfront hotel in Rhode Island is among the best on the planet, according to Conde Nast Traveler Staying there "feels special and effortless," wrote the publication. Ocean House in Westerly, R.I. Ocean House

It’s hard to top the accommodations and service at Ocean House, a luxury beachfront hotel in Rhode Island, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The travel publication recently released its 2023 Gold List, rounding up the best hotels and resorts in the world, and included Ocean House in Watch Hill, R.I., a Relais & Châteaux property and Forbes five-star rated hotel.

The list spotlights some of “the most sophisticated, innovative, and extraordinary resorts and experiences around the world,” Divia Thani, global editorial director, said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to announce that Ocean House has been named to @cntraveler’s Gold List!” hotel officials wrote on Instagram. “🎇 Condé Nast Traveler’s global editors — based in cities across three continents — share their favorite places to stay to create the list of the very best hotels and resorts in the world.”

Here’s what Conde Nast Traveler wrote, in part, about Ocean House:

“Since opening its big wooden doors on the remote Watch Hill in 1868, Ocean House has remained resolutely committed to a version of hospitality that simply makes people feel good. For all the resort’s plush surroundings, it is the thoughtful, personal, easy service that keeps this grande dame top of mind year-round … Staying at Ocean House feels special and effortless, which is a slam-dunk formula for a vacation you want to repeat year after year.” — Conde Nast Traveler

USA Today readers named Ocean House among the best waterfront hotels in America this year. Ocean House launched major updates to its dining and bar offerings this past spring.

Check out the entire 2023 Gold List.