One of the best botanical garden holiday lights displays in America is in New England, according to USA Today readers

Twinkling lights have taken over botanical gardens across America this season, and you’ll find one of the best displays in Maine, according to USA Today readers.

The publication released a list of the 10 best botanical gardens with holiday lights on Friday, part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine, ranked No. 3.

“Gardens Aglow at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay ranks among the biggest and brightest lights displays in New England, with more than 750,000 bulbs,” the publication wrote.

Gardens Aglow, which runs Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 31, lights up 14 acres of gardens at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens.

The No. 1 lit-up botanical garden is A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Penn.

Two other New England venues were recognized by USA Today readers. For best theme park holiday event, Christmastime at Santa’s Village in Jefferson, N.H., ranked No. 4. SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, which has multiple locations, ranked No. 1.

For best holiday historic home tour, Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in Norwalk, Conn., ranked No. 4. The top tour is Graceland in Memphis, Tenn.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.