New England Travel You can snag $20 round-trip tickets on the Amtrak Downeaster The discount is valid for January travel. The Amtrak Downeaster. Robert F. Bukaty / AP / file 2011

Travelers can kick off the new year exploring New England by train — for less money — with Amtrak’s $20 round-trip fare sale.

Amtrak is celebrating 21 years of service on the Amtrak Downeaster, a 146-mile regional passenger train service that services 12 stations between Boston and Brunswick, Maine, by offering $20 round-trip fares. The sale, which began Thursday, is valid for travel Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, 2023.

More than 8.4 million riders have traveled on the Downeaster since service began on Dec. 15, 2001, according to Amtrak. In the past year, the Downeaster has served more than 467,000 passengers, a 35% increase over the previous year, the company reported.

“If you already love the Downeaster, or if you’ve haven’t ridden yet, these $20 Round-Trip fares make January the perfect time to take the train,” Taylor Belanger, marketing director for the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority (NNEPRA), said in a statement.

Advertisement:

The discounted fares will be sold through Jan. 28, are valid for coach seats only, and reservations must be purchased three days in advance of the trip.

Travelers must use the promotion code v520 when booking tickets on amtrakdowneaster.com.