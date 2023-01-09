New England Travel One of the 17 best wellness retreats in the world is in New England, according to Conde Nast Traveler You'll find it in Connecticut. The spa at Winvian Farm. Winvian Farm

Travelers focused on healthy getaways in the new year will find one of the best wellness retreats on the planet in the Litchfield Hills of Connecticut, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The travel publication recently released a list of the 17 best wellness retreats in the world and included Winvian Farm in Morris, Conn.

The 113-acre resort has overnight accommodations that include a treehouse and a helicopter hangar, and also boasts a 5,000 square foot spa with a meditation lounge, sauna, pool, and plenty of restorative treatments and therapies.

Here’s what the publication wrote, in part, about Winvian Farm:

“Winvian’s Executive Chef, Chris Eddy, cranks out clean, bold, farm-to-table fare with organic produce plucked from the farm’s own gardens—but make sure to pair it with a velvety glass of Dominus 2008 Cabernet from the farm’s well-stocked wine cellar (their selection spans roughly 13 countries and 37 regions). Oh, and that magnificent, 5,000-square-foot spa is open to both guests and drop-ins—so don’t be surprised if you see some locals looking for a little R&R.” — Conde Nast Traveler

Check out the list of the 17 best wellness retreats in the world.