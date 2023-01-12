The New York Times says a New England destination is among the ′52 places to go in 2023′

Need weekend plans?
A walkable and bikable coastal city in Connecticut is one of the best places to go in 2023, according to The New York Times.
New Haven, Conn., made the publication’s list of “52 places to go in 2023,” released on Thursday.
“Why do we travel? For food, culture, adventure, natural beauty? This year’s list has all those elements, and more,” the publication wrote.
New Haven, which is Connecticut’s third-largest city, is “a home to tinkerers and rebels, and a treasure trove of contemporary art and architecture,” according to The New York Times.
Here’s what the publication wrote, in part, about New Haven:
“Discover one of the best of these brutalist concrete buildings by checking into the new Hotel Marcel, named for its architect, Marcel Breuer. Recently renovated, it’s become the first completely solar-powered, energy-neutral hotel in the United States. Check out NXTHVN, a cutting-edge, community-focused arts center founded in 2019 in two abandoned factory buildings in the Dixwell neighborhood that has become the heart of a vibrant African American artists’ community. And then treat yourself to a great meal — maybe crispy artichokes with Parmesan aioli and pork belly with Tuscan cabbage and apple mostarda — at the recently opened Villa Lulu.”— The New York Times
Check out the entire list of “52 places to go in 2023.”
