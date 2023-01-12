New England Travel Here’s the schedule for Steamship Authority summer ferry reservations Travelers can begin booking reservations on Jan. 17. Brant Point Light on Nantucket on July 7, 2019. Joseph Prezioso / Getty Images

Winter temperatures may be dropping, but travelers can soon book ferry service for summertime getaways to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

The general public can begin booking ferry reservations to Nantucket on Jan. 17 at 5 a.m. and to Martha’s Vineyard on Jan. 24 at 5 a.m., according to the Steamship Authority. Reservations can be made by internet and U.S. mail only and the Steamship Authority says its reservation office will work extended hours on those days to accommodate the demand.

Travelers who prefer reserving ferry service by phone can book on Jan. 31 at 7:30 a.m., when bookings will be accepted by phone, internet, and U.S. mail.

The reservations are for travel between May 18 and October 23.

When making a vehicle reservation, travelers must provide the year, make, model, and license plate number of the car and the reservations are non-transferable. Payment must be made at the time of reservation.

The Steamship Authority posted the schedule on social media:

Our summer 2023 reservations period launches next week, starting with the Headstart program. Excursion or Preferred program enrollees can make up to 10 summer reservations starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Access the Headstart packet here: https://t.co/YPBdp1Ys69. pic.twitter.com/UyNBjQ1MGi — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) January 6, 2023

The Steamship Authority’s tutorial video explains the online reservation system and how travelers can wait list a reservation.

For those eyeing fall trips, fall registration for travel to the islands begins June 12 for travel between Oct. 24 and Jan. 3, 2024.

Registration opened on Tuesday for the Headstart program, which gives island residents an opportunity to make reservations for travel ahead of the general public for the busy summer season.