This tiny glass house in Vermont is among Airbnb's most wishlisted homes right now It's an "unforgettable experience," according to the listing. A luxury glass tiny house listed on Airbnb.

In one of the most wishlisted homes on Airbnb right now, guests can relax in a 200-square-foot luxury glass house in the heart of Vermont’s Green Mountains.

The tiny glass house in Warren is one of the most wishlisted homes in Airbnb’s “New” category, one of six new categories on the site defined as “great finds added to Airbnb within the last 10 weeks.”

“This upscale mirrored glass house was built in Estonia and combines Scandinavian design with jaw-dropping Vermont views for an unforgettable experience,” according to the listing.

The tiny home is furnished with a queen bed with an “extra comfy” eco-friendly mattress, Cozy Earth bedding, a Vitruvi aromatherapy diffuser, a full bathroom with a rain shower, heated floors, and a kitchen with a small cooktop and mini fridge. The host provides local touches in the way of handcrafted tableware and soap, and locally made snacks. Guests are also treated to organic red wine.

Outside, the property offers a hot tub with views of Sugarbush Mountain, a patio, grill, fire pit, and large lawn.

The bedroom inside the luxury tiny glass house in Vermont.

The mirrored glass walls of the home “give the illusion of endless space and the sense that you’re one with nature,” noted the listing, and guests can view wildlife right from their bed.

For adventurers, Warren offers snowshoeing, hiking, biking, swimming, kayaking, and paddle boarding. Skiers and snowboarders can also tackle the trails on nearby Sugarbush Mountain.

Guests can stream shows and browse the internet, but the WiFi is not high speed due to the home’s remote location.

Travelers seeking November to April accommodations must have four wheel drive and all season or snow tires, noted the listing, because the house is perched high up on the mountain and road conditions can be difficult.

The Airbnb costs $306 per night.