New England Travel This Mass. town is a trending summer destination for 2023, according to HomeToGo You'll find it on the Cape. Low tide at Crosby Landing Beach in Brewster. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

Beach and lake vacations are in high demand this summer, and a seaside town in Massachusetts is among the most sought-out destinations, according to HomeToGo.

The vacation rental marketplace recently released a list of the 10 most popular summer destinations, based on U.S. traveler searches, and Brewster ranked No. 6. The list is part of the site’s 2023 spring/summer travel trends report.

The No. 1 summer destination is Topsail Beach in North Carolina.

Summer search demand for Brewster has increased 226% since 2022, according to HomeToGo. The site also provided the median nightly price per person for the top 10 destinations, with Brewster ranking among the most expensive at $155.33, second only to No. 10 ranked Sea Isle City, N.J. at $158.64.

Travelers can save money during spring trips, a big trend this year, according to HomeToGo. Searches for stays between March 20 and June 20 are up 14% compared to last year, wrote the site, and accommodations are about 20% less expensive in spring than in summer.

The Cape Cod town of Brewster, known as “the sea captain’s town,” offers beaches, historic homes, golf courses, restaurants, museums, parks, and more. The Brewster Flats, measuring about 12,000 acres at low tide, are the largest flats in North America.

