New England Travel A Mass. campground is adding luxury cabins, a water park in 2023 The water park will open July 1. The water park in Carver will be modeled after this water park at Jellystone Park Golden Valley in North Carolina. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort

A Plymouth County campground is expanding this year, adding luxury accommodations and a new water park.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Cranberry Acres, a 60-acre campground in Carver that offers RV and tent camping, will add 83 luxury cabins and a Water Zone for the 2023 season.

“We’re extremely excited to expand beyond RV sites, welcome new families into our Camp-Resort, and help create more memorable experiences with the additions of the cabins and water park,” Zachary Bossenbroek, CEO of Northgate Resorts, which operates the park, said in a statement.

The 21,000-square-foot water park will feature two 165-foot long waterslides, an activity pool, a splash pad, a 750-gallon hydrostorm bucket, and pool cabanas. It will open July 1.

The luxury cabins, opening this spring, will have a bedroom, bathroom, full kitchen, air conditioning, heat, and a picnic table. They will sleep up to eight people.

Guests this season will discover an updated camp store, new themed weekends and daily activities, and food options such as pizza, according to the company.

The park’s 2023 season kicks off April 14 and runs through Nov. 5. Returning activities include an 18-hole miniature golf course, an arcade, and a jumping pillow.

Jellystone Park has more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada. Last season, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park: Glen Ellis in Glen, N.H., added a 50,000 square-foot Water Zone.