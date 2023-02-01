New England Travel New England has 7 of the best winter vacations in the U.S. and Canada, according to Men’s Journal Plan your next winter getaway. A skier at Sugarloaf in Maine. The Boston Globe

New Englanders seeking an epic winter getaway don’t need plane tickets, according to Men’s Journal.

The publication recently released a list of the 50 best winter vacations in the U.S. and Canada and included seven New England destinations: Conway, N.H., ranked No. 8; Stowe, Vermont ranked No. 10; Katahdin Region, Maine, ranked No. 22; Grafton Notch State Park, Maine, ranked No. 23; Sugarbush, Vermont, ranked No. 26; Sugarloaf, Maine, ranked No. 38; and Craftsbury Outdoor Center, Vermont, ranked No. 43.

The No. 1 winter vacation in the U.S. and Canada is Alta, Utah, according to the publication.

“When you think of the best winter vacations, chances are your brain starts churning out epic ideas like skiing famous Swiss peaks in St. Moritz, Zermatt, and Matterhorn; trekking Patagonia’s glacial tunnels and craggy mountains; or chasing the northern lights across Scandinavia,” the publication wrote. “But there’s a ton of adventure to be had closer to home — so close, you might not even need to book a flight.”

Conway, N.H., the top-ranking New England destination, is within driving distance of 13 ski resorts, wrote Men’s Journal, and an hour’s drive from Mount Washington, where you can “take a snowcat ride to the summit for exclusive views, then tour the famous weather station to see if you could handle working and living at 6,288 feet above sea level.”

Stowe, Vermont, “has that European ski village feel,” according to Men’s Journal, and the gondola takes visitors 3,625 feet above sea level.

The Spruce Peak base area at Stowe Mountain Resort. – Stowe Area Association

The Katahdin Region in Maine “has more than 350 miles of curated trails perfect for snowmobiling and cross-country skiing,” the publication wrote.

At the 3,192-acre Grafton Notch State Park in Maine, visitors can snowshoe, cross-country ski, and snowmobile on the trails and “hikers can enjoy panoramic views of the park from Table Rock at 4,180 feet above sea level,” Men’s Journal wrote.

Skiers and riders at Sugarbush in Vermont can tackle two mountains and six peaks via 16 lifts, as well as three terrain parks and nearly 30 wooded areas.

Sugarloaf in Maine offers guests 160 trails on more than 1,240 skiable acres, according to the publication.

“It’s also the only ski resort in the Northeast with lifts that take skiers above the treeline,” Men’s Journal wrote.

Finally, at the 800-acre Craftsbury Outdoor Center in Vermont, which offers a cross country ski network, “at least 105 kilometers connect the farms, fields, and forest through Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom,” according to the publication.

Check out the list of the 50 best winter vacations in the U.S. and Canada.