New England Travel These are the best New England small towns for a ‘charming’ weekend, according to Country Living They offer "unforgettable experiences to suit every taste." Gingerbread cottages in Oak Bluffs in 2009. Vincett Dewitt for The Boston Globe

If charm is what your next getaway needs, six New England small towns have it in spades, according to Country Living.

The publication recently released a list of the best small town to visit in every state for a charming weekend and included Oak Bluffs, Mass.; Camden, Maine; Littleton, N.H.; Stowe, Vermont; Jamestown, R.I.; and Mystic, Conn.

“With populations averaging 5,000 people or less, these communities offer unforgettable experiences to suit every taste, from adventurous outdoor excursions like whitewater rafting to premier antique shopping,” Country Living wrote.

The Martha’s Vineyard town of Oak Bluffs is home to the iconic gingerbread cottages, as well as “gorgeous beaches and world-class restaurants,” according to Country Living.

Camden, Maine, “boasts gorgeous scenery, award-winning cuisine, cultural hubs, and outdoor adventures to suit all tastes,” the publication wrote.

Visitors with a sweet tooth will find the world’s longest candy counter in Littleton, N.H., which also honors local author Eleanor H. Porter, wrote the publication.

Jamestown, R.I., “one of the state’s most treasured towns,” according to the magazine, offers “gorgeous parks, historic farms, and cozy cafes.”

The “picture-perfect” town of Stowe, Vermont offers farm-to-table cuisine, craft beer, and the skiing makes it great for winter thrill seekers,” wrote the publication.

Finally, Mystic, Conn., with its local shops and “homey” restaurants, oozes “quintessential New England charm,” the magazine wrote.