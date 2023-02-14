A Boston hotel is among the most anticipated openings of 2023, according to Forbes Travel Guide

Need weekend plans?
The best things to do around the city, delivered to your inbox.
There’s much excitement over the opening of a luxury Back Bay hotel with a three-story sky lobby, according to Forbes Travel Guide.
Forbes Travel Guide just released a list of the 35 most anticipated hotel openings of 2023 and included Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences, the luxury brand’s first property in North America. The $400 million-plus property will open this summer on Stuart Street.
Here’s what Forbes Travel Guide wrote about the property:
“A new 35-story building in Boston’s Back Bay will mark the Raffles brand’s first North American hotel. It will deliver Raffles’ trademarks — like butler service and a spa — along with 147 guest rooms, a three-story lobby above Copley Square, five restaurants and bars and a rooftop garden terrace and lounge.”— Forbes Travel Guide
The residences went on sale in April, with starting prices at $3.8 million for two-bedroom homes and $9 million for the penthouses. Studios starting at $1 million and one-bedroom homes starting at $2 million sold out during a presale the previous fall.
Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residencies was supposed to open in 2022 but COVID-19 and supply chain issues pushed the opening to 2023, according to a company representative.
Check out the entire list of 35 most anticipated hotel openings of 2023.
The best things to do around the city, delivered to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.