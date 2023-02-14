New England Travel A Boston hotel is among the most anticipated openings of 2023, according to Forbes Travel Guide The $400 million-plus Back Bay property will open this summer. A rendering of a restaurant inside Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences. Stonehill Taylor; Image by Binyan Studios

There’s much excitement over the opening of a luxury Back Bay hotel with a three-story sky lobby, according to Forbes Travel Guide.

Forbes Travel Guide just released a list of the 35 most anticipated hotel openings of 2023 and included Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences, the luxury brand’s first property in North America. The $400 million-plus property will open this summer on Stuart Street.

Here’s what Forbes Travel Guide wrote about the property:

“A new 35-story building in Boston’s Back Bay will mark the Raffles brand’s first North American hotel. It will deliver Raffles’ trademarks — like butler service and a spa — along with 147 guest rooms, a three-story lobby above Copley Square, five restaurants and bars and a rooftop garden terrace and lounge.” — Forbes Travel Guide

The residences went on sale in April, with starting prices at $3.8 million for two-bedroom homes and $9 million for the penthouses. Studios starting at $1 million and one-bedroom homes starting at $2 million sold out during a presale the previous fall.

Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residencies was supposed to open in 2022 but COVID-19 and supply chain issues pushed the opening to 2023, according to a company representative.

Check out the entire list of 35 most anticipated hotel openings of 2023.