A New England destination was named among the 15 best weekend getaways in the U.S.

If a weekend getaway full of lobster and lighthouses sounds delightful, you aren’t alone.

The Points Guy recently named the 15 best weekend getaways in the U.S., and midcoast Maine made the list.

The places on the list are all “camera-worthy destinations, ideal for chilling, adventuring or both,” the travel website wrote.

The site wrote the following about midcoast Maine:

“Stay in Boothbay Harbor and attend one of Maine‘s numerous nautical events, including Windjammer Days and the Tall Ships Festival. Drive Route 1, stopping at the string of tiny hamlets along the way, eating lobster at every stop. The Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse is extraordinarily photogenic on its perch at the end of a causeway, but Maine has 64 more lighthouses to satisfy your camera after that.” — The Points Guy

Other destinations on the list include Nashville, Tenn.; Fredericksburg, Texas; Moab, Utah; Seward, Alaska; and more.

