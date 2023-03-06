New England Travel These are the best small towns in New England, according to USA Today readers They are in Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Bar Harbor, Maine, is one of the best small towns in New England, according to USA Today readers. Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce

New England boasts many small towns full of beautiful scenery, outdoor activities, and cultural offerings, but seven small towns in particular are standouts in the Northeast, according to USA Today readers.

The publication released a list of the 10 best small towns in the Northeast, part of its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and included seven towns in New England — one in the Berkshires, one in New Hampshire, two in Maine, and three in Vermont.

“Fascinating history, great shopping, plenty of culture and delicious food are just some of the reasons people love exploring the Northeast,” the publication wrote. “Not to mention, they have some great small towns to enjoy that offer all of the above.”

Montpelier, Vermont, the highest-ranked New England small town on the list, is “a small town with a big presence,” according to USA Today, which noted its historic homes, outdoor sports, festivals, food markets, restaurants, and arts and cultural scene.

Portsmouth, N.H.’s fine dining, shopping, outdoor activities, and Strawbery Banke Museum make it “a small town with a lot going for it,” the publication wrote.

The “lovely” Bar Harbor, Maine offers outdoor adventures during all seasons at beautiful Acadia National Park, according to USA Today.

Stowe, Vermont. – Vermont Department of Tourism

Stowe, Vermont is “a picture-perfect, Norman Rockwell slice of Vermont,” full of skiing, and restaurants with locally sourced food, wrote the publication.

Camden, Maine, is known as “the jewel of the Maine coast,” wrote USA Today, with beaches, shopping, and fresh seafood.

Woodstock, Vermont has classic covered bridges and plenty of outdoor sports in “an incredible landscape,” wrote the publication.

Finally, Lee, “the gateway to the Berkshires,” has something for everyone, wrote USA Today, with historic sites, restaurants, gardens, breweries, and plenty of outdoor adventures.

The best small town in the Northeast is Cape May, N.J., according to the publication.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Here is USA Today’s list of best small towns in the Northeast:

1. Cape May, N.J.

2. Montpelier, Vermont

3. Portsmouth, N.H.

4. Bar Harbor, Maine

5. Stowe, Vermont

6. New Hope, Penn.

7. Camden, Maine

8. Woodstock, Vermont

9. Lee, Mass.

10. Akwesasne, N.Y.

