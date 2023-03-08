New England Travel Vermont has one of the 12 best nature resorts in the U.S., according to TripsToDiscover.com It sits on 300 private acres in the Green Mountains. The pond at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont.

Alex Gonzalez

If a getaway full of outdoor fun is on this year’s agenda, one of the best nature resorts in America is here in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com.

The travel website recently released a list of the 12 best nature resorts in the U.S. and included Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont.

“We’re talking about properties that are surrounded by natural beauty with opportunities for all sorts of outdoor adventure,” the website wrote. “While most have WiFi these days, it can be the perfect opportunity to power down those devices for a true escape that’s sure to soothe mind, body, and spirit.”

Here’s what the website wrote about Twin Farms:

“Often named among the best adults-only resorts in the country, Twin Farms also offers one of the best nature immersions in all of New England. It sits on 300 private acres in the Green Mountains, offering a wide range of activities. During the warmer months, enjoy hiking, biking, kayaking, fly fishing, and swimming, while winter brings opportunities for downhill skiing, sledding, and snowshoeing. Guests enjoy locally sourced meals, with boxed lunches available to bring on your outing, a special picnic-by-the-pond offering, and elegant dinners by the fireside in the dining room. There’s a Japanese soaking tub, a fitness center, and spa on-site, while accommodation is in beautifully decorated freestanding cottages with king-size feather beds, wood-burning fireplaces, and screened porches.” — TripsToDiscover.com

Check out the list of the 12 best nature resorts in the U.S.

Last year, Twin Farms was named one of the 50 best resorts in the world and the No. 1 resort in the Northeast by Conde Nast Traveler, among the 2022 World’s Best by Travel + Leisure, among the 50 best hotels in the country by U.S. News and World Report, and among the 20 best adults-only all-inclusive resorts in the world by Reader’s Digest.