New England Travel Vermont city named one of the 14 ‘most underrated’ travel destinations in the world The city "is becoming one of the country’s unmissable food and drink destinations," according to Time Out. Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, Vermont. Jacob Hannah / The New York Times

A quaint Vermont city with a “bustling” restaurant and bar scene is one of the world’s most overlooked destinations, according to Time Out.

The publication recently released a list of the 14 most underrated travel destinations in the world and included Burlington, Vermont.

Here’s what Time Out wrote about Burlington:

“Burlington’s charm as a waterfront University town is established, but with five Vermont chefs and eateries recently selected as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard awards, it’s becoming one of the country’s unmissable food and drink destinations. From pastry chef Amanda Wildermuth’s tahini sundae at the Eastern Mediterranean-influenced Honey Road, to spicy brussels sprouts with a cult following thanks to chef Mojo Hancy-Davis’s farm-to-table menu at May Day – plus a rotating selection of craft beers from the small experimental brewery Foam Brewers – Burlington’s restaurant and bar scene is bustling.” — Time Out

Time Out asked its global network of travel writers and editors for the world’s most overlooked travel destinations and says the resulting list is comprised of legitimate hidden gems, places that don’t regularly appear on top travel lists or get their fair share of tourism, and/or spots that offer excellent alternatives to more popular spots in the region.

Advertisement:

Other underrated spots on the list include Lake Bacalar, Mexico; Karpathos, Greece; and Eastern Highlands, Zimbabwe.

Last month, Burlington was named among the best spring break getaways in New England by Reader’s Digest, and USA Today named Church Street Marketplace in Burlington the best public square in America in 2022.

Check out the list of the 14 most underrated travel destinations in the world.