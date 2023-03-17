These are the best Irish pubs in New England, according to Yelp

Need weekend plans?
The best things to do around the city, delivered to your inbox.
There’s no shortage of Irish pubs across the region, and six lucky spots were just named the best in New England by Yelp.
Yelp recently released a list of the best Irish Pub in every state and named the following New England businesses:
To comprise the list, Yelp identified U.S. businesses in the Irish pub category on Yelp and then ranked them using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews. The businesses on the list have a passing health score as of March 3.
Boston was named the best city to visit for St. Patrick’s Day by WalletHub. The oldest Irish pub in Boston is J.J. Foley’s Cafe in the South End, which opened in 1909.
Check out the list of the best Irish Pub in every state.
The best things to do around the city, delivered to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.