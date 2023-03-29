New England Travel 3 of the best hotel porches in America are in New England, according to Fodor’s Travel At these porches, guests will "find the inspiration to settle in and enjoy the view." Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, N.H. Omni Mount Washington Resort

The vacation vibes are strong while kicking back on a beautiful porch during a relaxing getaway, and Fodor’s Travel says three of the best hotel porches in the U.S. are in New England.

The travel site recently released a list of the 13 best hotel porches in America and included the Inn at Hastings Park in Lexington, Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, N.H., and Ocean House in Watch Hill, R.I.

“In today’s busy society, it can often feel like travelers are constantly moving from one place to the next,” Fodor’s Travel wrote. “People aren’t attuned to slowing down these days, but at these large, spacious, and often historic hotel porches, you’ll find the inspiration to settle in and enjoy the view.”

Advertisement:

At the Inn at Hastings Park in Lexington, near the historic Lexington Battle Green where the Revolutionary War began, “the inn’s beautiful front porch is enveloped in flowers and can be a splendid spot to relax or enjoy a bite to eat,” according to the site.

Over at Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, N.H., which first opened in 1902, the site wrote, “guests sitting on the deck can enjoy the extraordinary sights of Mount Washington, the highest peak in the northeast, and the rest of the Presidential Mountain Range from its perch.”

Finally, at Ocean House in Watch Hill, R.I., which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, “its sprawling, wraparound porch offers guests an inviting place to enjoy the awe-inspiring water views,” according to the site.

Check out the list of 13 best hotel porches in America.