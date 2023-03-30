New England Travel Bluebird Ocean Point Inn, a coastal hotel with cottages, to open in Maine The hotel is slated to open June 7. Ocean Point Inn in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Ocean Point Inn

A coastal hotel with nine cottages is opening in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, this spring.

Bluebird Ocean Point Inn by Lark Hotels is situated in Boothbay Harbor’s Ocean Point community overlooking Card Cove. It is the newest addition to Bluebird by Lark, the company’s brand of redesigned hotels, motels, and ski lodges.

The 61-room newly renovated hotel offers king and double queen rooms across the property’s houses, as well suites, multi-bedroom suites, and nine cottages. The accommodations offer full, partial, and limited ocean views, and some are furnished with private and semi-private porches as well as fireplaces. Accessible rooms are available.

The Boothbay Harbor location is slated to open June 7.

“The Boothbay region, known as New England’s boating capital, is the perfect homebase to experience the natural beauty, abundant wildlife, and nearby islands of Maine’s coast,” company officials said in a press release. “With a rich maritime heritage in boatbuilding, Boothbay Harbor has historically been a gathering place for sailors, fishermen, and explorers, infusing the town with an inviting spirit and independent charm.”

Guests are met with neutral tones and light wood in the hotel’s interior, which was designed by Elder & Ash to create “an airy and communal ambience as the Inn takes inspiration from generations of summers on the coast of Maine,” according to the release.

Visitors needn’t travel far for food and drink, as locally sourced seafood, seasonal produce, and craft cocktails are available at the property’s onsite Ocean Point Kitchen and OPK Bar on the oceanfront.

The hotel, which has an outdoor heated pool, prohibits pets except for service animals.

“The Lark Hotels brand was established with our very first property in Kennebunkport, Maine, so we couldn’t be more excited to expand on Bluebird’s footprint and introduce Bluebird Ocean Point Inn to our portfolio, alongside our four Lark properties in Maine,” Rob Blood, founder of Lark Hotels, said in a statement. “Boothbay Harbor is an iconic destination where travelers have enjoyed the very best of Maine summers for decades. It’s the kind of place where the screen door in the kitchen is left unlocked and neighbors stop by for a cup of coffee or a sundowner cocktail.”

Bluebird Ocean Point Inn is the eighth Bluebird by Lark property and second to open this year (Bluebird Lake Placid opened in February). Bluebird Cady Hill is scheduled to open in Stowe, Vermont, this summer, and the company says it has plans for additional properties after that.

Since launching in 2021, Bluebird by Lark Hotels have opened across New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Rates at Bluebird Ocean Point Inn begin at $249.