Maine has one of the best small towns for a summer vacation worldwide, according to TripsToDiscover.com

Bar Harbor, Maine. Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce

Small-town escapes in the summertime are serene with plenty of outdoor activities, and one of the best in the world is here in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com.

The travel website recently released a list of the 15 best small towns for a summer vacation and included Bar Harbor, Maine.

The destinations offer “an unforgettable summer getaway,” wrote the website.

Here’s what TripsToDiscover.com wrote about Bar Harbor:

A stunning getaway on Maine’s coast, the historic resort town of Bar Harbor is the gateway to Acadia National Park. Its downtown area is filled with spectacular Victorian-era mansions, some of which have been transformed into B&Bs and fine dining eateries. It’s very walkable and bicycle friendly, but one of the most popular things to do is to hit the trails in the park, including a route that leads to the top of Cadillac Mountain, the tallest mountain along the Atlantic coast. From there, you can take in a jaw-dropping view of Bar Harbor, Frenchman Bay, and the Porcupine Islands. Kayaking and canoeing are possible too. TripsToDiscover.com

Other destinations on the list include Cody, Wyoming; Portmagee, Ireland; and Cavtat, Croatia.

Last month, Bar Harbor was named among the 10 best small towns in the Northeast by USA Today readers.

