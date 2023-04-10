New England Travel This New England boardwalk is ‘all about summertime nostalgia,’ according to Country Living You'll find it along the New Hampshire coast. Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. Hampton Beach

With summer comes the promise of boardwalk fun and a seaside spot in New Hampshire is full of “throwback summer vibes,” according to Country Living.

The publication recently released a list of classic beach boardwalks that are “all about summertime nostalgia” and included Hampton Beach in New Hampshire.

“These oceanside promenades are pure nostalgia — a little oceanside slice of Americana where you can take barefoot strolls in your bathing suit, play Skee-Ball in old-fashioned arcades, and snack on soft-serve and funnel cake,” Country Living wrote.

Here’s what the publication wrote about Hampton Beach:

“While many know New Hampshire for its White Mountains and Lakes Region, it does indeed have beaches along its 18 miles of coastline, and Hampton Beach is the largest and the most popular. Skee-Ball, old-school pinball machines, raucous music, pizzerias, and saltwater taffy stands are all part of the seaside experience on this mile-long asphalt boardwalk, as is a summertime concert in the Sea Shell Stage.” — Country Living

Other boardwalks on the list include Coney Island in N.Y., Venice Beach in California, and Virginia Beach in Virginia.

