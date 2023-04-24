New England Travel A New England yoga retreat is the second best in the U.S., according to USA Today readers Guests enjoy yoga and vegetarian meals prepared on site. At Sewall House Yoga Retreat in Island Falls, Maine, classes are small and other outdoor activities are available. Sewall House Yoga Retreat, Maine

A small yoga getaway at a historic home in Maine has left a big impression on USA Today readers.

The publication named Sewall House in Island Falls among the 10 best yoga retreats in the U.S., as part of its 2023 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. The tranquil getaway ranked No. 2, second only to the Himalayan Institute in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about Sewall House:

A retreat at Sewall House may focus on Kundalini yoga, spiritual herbalism, women’s mental health or the intersection of writing and yoga. All are open to beginners as well as experienced practitioners. Retreats are small and personalized. Meals are vegetarian, mostly organic and prepared on-site. Accommodations are private bedrooms in an historic rural New England home, located 30 miles from the Canadian border. USA Today’s 10Best

The business thanked supporters on its Facebook page, writing “thanks folks..we may be small but your presence voted us #2! We appreciate you! with love donna and the sewall house crew.”

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.