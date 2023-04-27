New England Travel Mass. has one of the best small beach towns in the U.S., according to TripsToDiscover.com You'll find it on Cape Cod. Race Point Beach in Provincetown. Flickr / Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism

Travelers should head to the northern tip of Cape Cod for one of America’s best small beach town experiences, according to TripsToDiscover.com.

The website released a list of the 16 best small beach towns in the U.S. and included Provincetown. Stonington, Maine, also made the list.

“While places like Myrtle Beach, Miami, and San Diego can make for a great beach vacation, when you’re looking to refresh and recharge, a small beach town without the thick crowds and the noise can be the best way to do it,” according to the site.

Here’s what TripsToDiscover.com wrote about Provincetown:

“Located at the northern tip of Cape Cod, Provincetown is a colorful beach town with a long stretch of Cape Cod National Seashore. The beaches are ideal for strolls, swimming, whale watching, and many other activities. If you’re looking for tranquility, soak up the sun at Herring Cove. The downtown area is great for people-watching and houses many art galleries, casual seafood shacks, fine dining eateries, book shops, candy stores, and coffee houses.” — TripsToDiscover.com

Provincetown was recently named among the best coastal small towns in America by USA Today and among the most picturesque small towns in Massachusetts by WorldAtlas.com.

Advertisement:

Check out the list of 16 best small beach towns in the U.S.

Planning a Cape Cod vacation? Discover more great beach towns on the Cape in our Cape Cod Travel Guide.

More on Provincetown: 5 things to do when visiting Provincetown